Noida / New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have received purported death threats, sources said on Wednesday. Police have registered a case into the matter even as a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. It is learnt that the death threats were received via e-mail on the email ID of the Chief Executive Officer off a private news channel based in Noida.

The CEO of the news channel said that he received a mail from one Karthik Singh who threatened to kill PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The trigger for the threats was not immediately known. Given the sensitivity of the situation, the CEO of the news channel approached the Sector-20 police station of Noida and lodged a complaint into the matter.

Following the complaint, police have started investigation by registering a case under relevant sections of law into the matter. An official statement by the police was awaited in this regard. Inspector in-charge of Police Station Sector 20, Manoj Kumar Singh while confirming the development said that on the basis of the complaint given by the CEO, a case has been registered under several sections and investigation has been started.

The Inspector in-charge said that two special teams of police have been formed to nab the accused. The officer said that the accused will soon be arrested. Police have taken a few people into custody for questioning in the matter. It can be recalled that in April last year also, similar purported threat e-mails had surfaced wherein the sender had threatened to kill PM Modi in a suicide attack with 20 kg RDX.