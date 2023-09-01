DCW SENDS NOTICE TO DELHI POLICE SEEKS ARREST OF ACCUSED RAPING ELDERLY WOMAN IN DELHI

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking the arrest of the accused, who allegedly raped an 85-year-old woman. A man allegedly raped an elderly woman by forcibly entering her house at 4 am in Shakarpur on Friday morning.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote, "Today, humanity has become a mess in Delhi! 85-year-old Amma was raped after entering her slum at 4 am in Shakurpur. Seeing the wound after meeting him, the soul trembled. An 8-month-old baby girl or an 85-year-old mother, all are victims of brutality. Has issued a notice to the police demanding his arrest! (sic)"

"Met 85-year-old Amma at her house just now. This morning a man entered her house and raped her. Amma's tears were not stopping. Our system has totally failed. No one is safe. Today it is Amma, tomorrow you, I can be anyone. Shamelessness crossed all limits," she said.

Also read: Delhi govt officer accused of raping friend's daughter detained; CM Kejriwal orders his suspension from service

According to the information received from DCW, the victim was a resident of a slum in Delhi's Shakurpur area. After the death of her husband, she lived alone in her slum. She alleged that on Friday morning around 4 am, a man forcibly entered her slum and raped her. She also claimed that the accused punched her in the face and cut her lips with a blade. The accused also tried to strangle her. The victim claimed that she suffered injuries on her private parts and face.

Issuing the notice, the Commission has asked to give all the information about the case to it by September 5.