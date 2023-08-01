New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has sent interim recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the ethnic clashes in Manipur. Following the surfacing of a viral video wherein two women were paraded naked by a huge crowd, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, along with members, visited Manipur on July 23 to take stock of the situation in affected areas. Maliwal toured Churachandpur, Moirang, Kongpokpi and Imphal districts and interacted with people in violence-hit areas.

The DCW has suggested 24 interim recommendations to the President. Imposition of the President's rule in the state, the resignation of the Chief Minister and the urgent visit of the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to assess the situation and devising a detailed strategy to bring peace to the state were among the suggestions put forward before the President.

Besides, the DCW has also urged the President for setting up a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the root cause of the ethnic clash. The government's actions and omissions in managing the crisis. The Commission has also sought setting up of two separate SITs headed by retired Supreme Court judges. One will oversee the investigation of all cases related to murder and missing persons and the other to specifically look into sexual assault cases.

Also read: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal calls on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, discuss atrocities against women

Apart from this, the Commission has recommended that all cases of sexual violence should be handed over to the CBI and tried in a fast-track court outside the state, preferably in New Delhi. Kin of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur should be given compensation of Rs 25 lakhs immediately. Besides, those who suffered during the violence they should be given the option of transfer and rehabilitation in the state where their trial will take place.

The people in violence-hit areas should be provided counselling, legal aid, housing, security and livelihood. The Commission also suggested setting up of a helpline to file complaints in cases related to sexual violence. The interim report also hinted that sexual violence is often used as a tool to humiliate and terrorise vulnerable people in conflict zones. It is feared that several such cases would have come to light in Manipur in the last three months. The administration should immediately set up a helpline to encourage women to report cases of sexual violence, the report stated.

The Commission also recommended starting online classes for schoolchildren as well as ensuring the welfare of pregnant and lactating women and those children who may have been orphaned during the violence. The start of online classes will help students to compensate for their studies.