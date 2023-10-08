DALAI LAMA ADMITTED TO AIIMS DELHI

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual head the Dalai Lama was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday evening, sources said. He is admitted in a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rajiv Narang, Professor of Cardiology, they said. The sources said the Dalai Lama was brought to the medical facility in the evening.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama had arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday afternoon for his medical health check-up. The spiritual leader left for the national capital early morning today from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. As per sources, Dalai Lama had earlier skipped the session for Taiwanese teachings scheduled for October 2-3 due to bad health. Sources also told ANI that his upcoming visit to Sikkim can be postponed due to health reasons.
Speaking to ANI, Dalai Lama's personal secretary, Chhime Rigzin said that there was nothing to worry about and that the Tibetan guru would be back in the next couple of days.
Earlier, Dalai Lama expressed grief over the loss of lives and widespread damage to property that occurred in Sikkim as a result of the flash floods on Tuesday night, his office informed."In a letter to Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, today, His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed his sadness about the loss of life and widespread damage to property that has occurred in Sikkim as a result of the flash flood that took place in the Teesta River Valley last night," read a press statement."I offer my condolences to families who have lost loved ones," he wrote, "as well as others affected by this disaster, and pray for their welfare," Dalai Lama said. The Tibetan spiritual leader further said that, as a mark of his solidarity with the people of Sikkim, he has asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards relief and rescue efforts. (With agency Inputs)