DALAI LAMA ADMITTED TO AIIMS DELHI

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual head the Dalai Lama was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday evening, sources said. He is admitted in a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rajiv Narang, Professor of Cardiology, they said. The sources said the Dalai Lama was brought to the medical facility in the evening.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama had arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday afternoon for his medical health check-up. The spiritual leader left for the national capital early morning today from Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. As per sources, Dalai Lama had earlier skipped the session for Taiwanese teachings scheduled for October 2-3 due to bad health. Sources also told ANI that his upcoming visit to Sikkim can be postponed due to health reasons.

Speaking to ANI, Dalai Lama's personal secretary, Chhime Rigzin said that there was nothing to worry about and that the Tibetan guru would be back in the next couple of days.