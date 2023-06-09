New Delhi Cyclone Biparjoy will be heading northnorthwestwards in the next two days while intensifying further in the next 36 hours the India Meteorological Department IMD said in a tweet on Friday According to the IMD the very severe cyclonic storm over the eastcentral Arabian Sea was located lay centred on Friday about 820 km west of Goa 840 km westsouthwest of Mumbai 850 km southsouthwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi Taking to Twitter IMD said VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today near latitude 147N and longitude 662E about 820 km west of Goa 840 km westsouthwest of Mumbai 850 km southsouthwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi To intensify further during next 48 hours The weather agency further said A VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 0830 hours IST today about 820 km WSW of Mumbai 830 km SSW of Porbandar and 1120 km S of Karachi To intensify during next 36 hrs B A LPA formed over NE Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast at 0830IST of today To become a WML during next 24 hours Also read Cyclone Biparjoy rapidly intensifies into severe cyclonic stormEarlier in a bulletin the weather department said Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June 2023 over about 840 km westsouthwest of Goa 870 km westsouthwest of Mumbai To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly northnorthwestwards in next 2 days The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclonehit areas in the Arabian Sea Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast