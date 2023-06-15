New Delhi As an effect of Cyclone Biparjoy Delhi is expected to witness a thunderstorm with lightintensity rain and gusty winds on Thursday the weather office has said A thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 3040 Kmh would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi including Indira Gandhi International Airport Vasant Kunj Mahrauli Chhattarpur Ayanagar Deramandi and the National Capital Region including Gurugram and Manesar the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a Tweet on Thursday morning Also read Cyclone Biparjoy India evacuates 74000 from Gujarat coast Pakistan 62000 from Sindh all hands on deckThe weather officer also predicted that lightintensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar Hansi Siwani Meham Tosham Rohtak Bhiwani Farukhnagar Sohana Palwal Aurangabad in Haryana Dust stormgusty winds with speed of 3040 Kmh would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi SouthWest Delhi South Delhi SouthEast Delhiduring for the next two hours added the Regional Meteorological Centre Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had earlier this week predicted that the national capital was expected to receive light rains under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea Delhiites on Thursday woke up to an overcast sky as the minimum temperature settled at 291 degrees Celsius a notch below the season s average The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees CelsiusParts of Delhi including Dwarka received rainfall on Wednesday The Indian Meteorological Department has also said that the city is expected to receive light rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on June 18 Sunday and June 19 MondayCyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat has already brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of the SaurashtraKutch region The weather office has sounded an alert for Gujarat Kerala Tamil Nadu Karnataka Maharashtra Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Goa Daman Diu Lakshadweep Dadara and Nagar HaveliAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy Amid doom saying 9 women deliver babies at Gujarat health centres