CYBER FRAUDSTERS DUPE FORMER LADAKH LG RK MATHUR OF OVER RS 2 LAKH

New Delhi/Noida: Indicating the extent of cyber fraud in Noida-NCR including the capital Delhi, the cyber fraudsters have targeted former Lieutenant Governor of union Territory of Ladakh Radhakrishna Mathur by fraudulently withdrawing over Rs 2.25 lakh from his account through internet banking, sources said on Friday.

The former Ladakh LG has filed a complaint at the police station while investigation into the matter is going on in the case. An official said that the former Lieutenant Governor of the union Territory of Ladakh has lodged a report in the police station Sector 126. In his complaint, the former Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh union territory has told police that he has a bank account in SBI Nirman Bhawan branch of Delhi.

The former Ladakh LG said that an amount of Rs 2,28360 was withdrawn from his account in three transactions through internet banking by fraudsters. Divulging further details into the matter, the former Ladakh LG said that Rs 1,34,999 have been withdrawn from his account in the first transaction, Rs 33,564 in the second and Rs 59,800 in the third transaction.

He said that he came to know about the fraud done to him after receiving email and SMS from the bank confirming the transactions. While confirming the development, an official at the Police Station 126 said that on the basis of the complaint given by the former Lieutenant Governor, a case has been registered under relevant sections.