New Delhi: The national capital has geared up for the 77th Independence Day celebrations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday hoist the Tri-Colour from the historic Red Fort. Meanwhile, on the eve of Independence Day, President Draupadi Murmu will address the nation on Monday evening.

The address by the President will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has invited around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses as "Special Guests" from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at the Red Fort. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Also read: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day on Tuesday

Tuesday will also see the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which was launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city on Tuesday. Traffic for the general public around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am. It will be open to only authorised vehicles. Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic on Tuesday. For north-to-south access, commuters can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkula Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice-versa.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 11 am Tuesday. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday. Local city buses, including from the DTC, should not move on Ring Road from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and should take available alternative routes, it said.

Who will be present: The 'Special Guests' include over 400 sarpanches of over 660 vibrant villages. 250 from farmer producer organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 construction workers of the Central Vista Project; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana and 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen. Seventy-five couples from each state and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the celebrations.

Selfie points installed: Selfie points dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the Centre have been installed at 12 locations, including the National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.

An online selfie contest will be conducted by the Defence Ministry on the MyGov portal from August 15-20.

Rajnath Singh to receive PM: Upon his arrival at the Red Fort on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his deputy Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. Aramane will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth to the PM, who will then conduct the PM to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute.

The PM will inspect the Guard of Honour, commanded by Major Vikas Sangwan. The Guard of Honour contingent will consist of one officer and 25 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police and one officer and 24 personnel from the Navy. The Army is the coordinating service this year.

The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 20 other ranks, will play the National Anthem during the unfurling of the national flag and presenting of the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band will be conducted by Naib Subedar Jatinder Singh. The unfurling of the national flag will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8,711 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 128 other ranks from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute'. When the Tri-colour is unfurled, flower petals will be showered by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

The PM will then address the nation. Post it, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps will sing the National Anthem and 1,100 boys and girls NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country will take part in it.