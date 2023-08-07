CRIMINALS STAB ELDERLY PERSON TO DEATH FOR RESISTING LOOT BID IN SOUTH WEST DELHI

New Delhi: A 74-year-old elderly person, Premlal Chhabra, was stabbed to death for resisting the loot bid in South West Delhi on Monday. Deceased Premlal was out on a morning stroll when motorcycle-borne three criminals snatched his bag containing Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 cash. The miscreants also forced him to part with his gold earrings and a ring he was wearing on his finger.

Sources in the police said that as usual, he was going to the physiotherapy centre around 5.15 am on Monday morning and also for the morning walk. All of a sudden motorcycle-borne outlaws appeared on the scene. Before snatching the cash and valuables, one of the bike riders called out the target to divert his attention. When the trio came closer, they got down from their bike and snatched the bag containing cash from Premlal Chhabra.

When Premlal was resisting the loot bid, he was stabbed by the miscreants. He sustained fatal stab wounds leading to his death. Premlal was a retired government employee staying with his family at Durga Park locality in the Sagarpur police station area in South West Delhi. The shocking incident happened near Gali Number 10 in the Vashishtha Park area of the national capital.

In a similar incident on Monday, a 54-year-old man in the Madanpur locality of New Delhi sustained fatal stab wounds while opposing the robbery attempt by the criminals. The critically injured Ashok was rushed to a hospital where he was battling for life.

It appears that apart from Durga Park and Madanpur incidents in New Delhi, the same three criminals carried out a series of other road robberies and injured the targets. "Efforts are on to trace the criminals involved in the looting incidents on Monday. The criminals will be caught by the police at the earliest. The CCTV camera footage is being examined," the police said.