New Delhi: In a major relief to BJP leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Supreme Court has refused to interfere with Madhya Pradesh High Court order rejecting a plea challenging nomination of the Union Minister to the Rajya Sabha, sources said on Friday. It is learnt that a bench of the Supreme Court of India turned down the plea challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court decision rejecting a plea challenging Scindia's nomination to the Rajya Sabha on the grounds of allegedly concealing information about criminal cases pending against Scindia in nomination papers for election to the Rajya Sabha.

The Madhya Pradesh had in August last year turned down the plea challenging the nomination of the Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia alleging that he had concealed criminal cases against him at the time of filing the affidavit along with his nomination papers for the election. It can be recalled that a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed the revision petition that sought a direction to the MP police to register a First Information Report against Scindia for allegedly concealing the information about criminal cases that were pending against him when he filed his nomination papers for election to the Rajya Sabha.

While rejecting the plea, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had asked the petitioner to seek the registration of an FIR under section 154 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure from the Superintendent of Police first instead of asking to file the FIR from the High Court.