CRIME AGAINST WOMEN CHILDREN SENIOR CITIZENS SC ST INCREASING IN COUNTRY NCRB DATA

New Delhi: Crime against women, children, senior citizens of scheduled caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) across different States in the country in 2022 has witnessed a sharp increase in comparison to 2021, revealed the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The report further said that incidents of economic offences, cybercrime, crime against foreigners and human trafficking have also marked an increasing trend in 2022.

Cases of kidnapping and abduction have also increased during the same period. The NCRB data in possession of ETV Bharat said that a total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 4.0 per cent over 2021 (4,28,278 cases). The majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (31.4 per cent), followed by ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (19.2 per cent), ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (18.7 per cent), and ‘Rape’ (7.1 per cent).

The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.4 in 2022 in comparison with 64.5 in 2021. Haryana with 118.7 of total crimes against women, followed by Telangana (117.0), Rajasthan (115.1), Odisha (103.3), and Andhra Pradesh 96.2 are the top five States registering maximum cases in 2022.

Among the Union Territories, Delhi registered 144.4 cases of crime against women, followed by Andaman & Nicobar Island 93.7 and Chandigarh 57.7. A total of 1,62,449 cases of crime against children were registered during 2022, showing an increase of 8.7 per cent over 2021 (1,49,404 cases).

In percentage terms, major crime heads under ‘Crime Against Children’ during 2021 were Kidnapping & Abduction (45.7 per cent) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (39.7 per cent) including child rape. The crime rate registered per lakh children population was 36.6 per cent in 2022 in comparison with 33.6 36.6 per cent in 2021.

Sikkim registered the maximum crime against children at (77.2) (per lakh population), followed by Madhya Pradesh (71.0), Haryana (67.3), Chhattisgarh (63.4), and Kerala (60.0). The NCRB-Crime Report 2022, is an annual data compiled by the organisation after getting reports from all States and UTs.

As far as crime against senior citizens is concerned, a total of 28,545 cases were registered for committing crimes against senior citizens (aged above 60 years), showing an increase of 9.3 per cent in registration over 2021 (26,110 cases). In crime head-wise cases, the highest number of cases (7,805, 27.3 per cent) were registered under simple hurt followed by theft (3,944, 13.8 per cent) and FCF (Forgery, Cheating & Fraud) (3,201, 11.2 per cent) during 2022.

A total of 57,582 cases were registered for committing crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 13.1 per cent over 2021 (50,900 cases). The crime rate registered showed an increase from 25.3 per cent in 2021 to 28.6 per cent in 2022. In crime, head-wise cases, the highest number of cases (18,428, 32.0 per cent) were registered under simple hurt followed by cases under Criminal Intimidation with 9.2 per cent (5,274 cases) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with 8.2 per cent (4,703 cases).

A total of 10,064 cases were registered for committing crimes against Scheduled Tribes (STs), showing an increase of 14.3 per cent over 2021 (8,802 cases). The crime rate registered increased from 8.4 in 2021 to 9.6 in 2022. In crime, head-wise cases, the highest number of cases (2,826 cases, 28.1 per cent) were registered under simple hurt (2,826 cases), followed by rape with 13.4 per cent (1,347 cases) and assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty with 10.2 per cent (1,022 cases).

According to the NCRB data, a total of 1,93,385 cases were registered under economic offences, showing an increase of 11.1 per cent in registration over 2021 (1,74,013 cases). Out of three specified categories of economic offences viz. criminal breach of trust, FCF (forgery, cheating & fraud) and counterfeiting, FCF accounted for the maximum of such cases, with 1,70,901 cases, followed by criminal breach of trust (21,814 cases) and counterfeiting (670 cases) during 2022.