New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the 'Team G20' at Bharat Mandapam here and said the credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to them. "We got praise from everywhere and it is because of the hard work of all functionaries. The credit for the G20 Summit's success goes to all of you (Team G20)," PM Modi said.

He urged people who contributed to the success of the G20 Summit to record their experiences. "I have a request to make that if you all can record your experiences, this will serve as guidelines for future events," he said. Around 3000 people, who have contributed to the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital earlier this month, are taking part in the interaction.

It includes those who have worked at the ground level to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit. The interaction includes functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various Ministries. It is also being attended by ministers and officials of various departments. The interaction will be followed by dinner.