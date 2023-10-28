New Delhi [India] : The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday expressed shock that India abstained on a Resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

CPI (M) and CPI in a Joint statement said "It is shocking that India abstained on a Resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for a humanitarian truce titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

"India's abstention on a resolution that was overwhelmingly adopted shows the extent to which Indian foreign policy is being shaped by being a subordinate ally of US imperialism and the Modi government's actions for consolidating the US- Israel-India nexus. This negates India's longstanding support to the Palestinian cause", said a statement issued by both parties.

CPI (M) and CPI in a statement further said that as the United Nations General Assembly adopted this resolution, Israel has stepped up its genocidal air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip. It has also cut off all communications in Gaza which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians.

"Respecting the overwhelming mandate of the UN General Assembly there must be an immediate ceasefire. The United Nations must reenergize itself to implement the mandate of the Security Council for a 2-State solution with pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine," the CPI (M) & CPI said.

Meanwhile, the State of Palestine, welcoming the overwhelming support for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza has urged for compliance with this resolution. Palestine has also affirmed the need to ensure accountability with this resolution in case of non-compliance.