Hyderabad: The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that five new Covid fatalities have been recorded in the country and 602 fresh cases of the virus. The number of active cases of the infection has been recorded at 4,440.

According to the ministry's data updated at 8 am, While two new fatalities have been recorded from Kerala, one each has been reported from Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, one of the deceased was a 66-year-old man who was suffering from chronic liver disease, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and sepsis, while the other one was a 79-year old woman who had coronary artery disease and sepsis.

A total of 511 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported in the country so far with the maximum recorded in Karnataka. The officials informed that 199 cases have been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 32 from Maharashtra, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, two from Telangana and one each from Odisha and Haryana.

The number of daily cases of Covid had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. The daily numbers were in lakhs during the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.