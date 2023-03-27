New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday advised States to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on April 10-11 to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the entire spectrum of management of the Covid19 pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases, with States and UTs through a video conference, Bhushan exhorted States to strengthen surveillance with a focus on whole genome sequencing of positive samples and increase testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR tests. Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research were also present at the meeting.

Bhushan also informed about the status of the last mock drill which was conducted on December 27. The drills were conducted in a total of 21,939 facilities, including 16,601 government facilities and 5,338 private facilities. Over 94 per cent of PSA plants and oxygen concentrators were found functional across the country while over 87 per cent of ICU beds, ventilators, O2 beds and isolation beds were found in working condition.

Asking the States to remain in alert mode, Bhushan advised them to ensure preparedness for COVID-19 management. He cautioned States and UTs against any complacency and advised them to follow up on the priorities listed in the joint advisory issued by the Department of Health Research and the Department of Health and Family Welfare on March 25.

He stressed ramping of testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR and whole genome sequencing of positive samples. Urging everyone to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times. He also stressed the need to increase the administration of precautionary doses among people, especially for the vulnerable population group.

Also read: COVID testing led to new techniques of disease diagnosis: progress mustn't stop now

A comprehensive presentation was made covering the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in India. States and UTs were briefed that India has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases with average daily cases rising to 966 in the week ending March 23, 2023, from 313 average daily cases in the week ending March 3, 2023, and weekly positivity going up to 1.08 per cent during the same time.

It was informed that weekly positivity in Maharashtra has gone up to 4.58 per cent as on March 24 from 0.54 per cent in the week ending March 3, 2023. In Gujarat, it has increased to 2.17 per cent from 0.07 per cent. In Kerala, weekly positivity shot up to 4.51 per cent from 1.47 per cent.

Karnataka witnessed average weekly positivity rise up to 3.05 per cent from 1.65 per cent while Delhi has seen weekly positivity rise to 4.25 per cent from 0.53 per cent. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a weekly positivity increase to 7.48 per cent from 1.92 per cent. In Rajasthan, it has increased from 0.12 per cent to 1.62 per cent and Tamil Nadu reported an increase in weekly positivity from 0.46 per cent to 2.40 per cent in the same time period.

It was informed during the meeting that 22 States and UTs are reporting average daily Tests Per Million (TPM) less than the national average. It was also pointed out that 24 districts in India are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity in the week ending March 24, 2023, while 43 districts are reporting weekly positivity between 5-10 per cent in the same time period.

The health secretary said that irrespective of the new COVID variants, ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ continue to remain the tested strategy for COVID management.

Dr VK Paul highlighted the need for increased vigil due to the prevalence of new variants and vaccine immunity across the country currently at a modest level. He urged states to increase preparedness, including higher levels of RT-PCR tests, and called for increasing the coverage of precautionary doses among the population.