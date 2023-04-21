COVID CASES IN DELHI SORT OF STABILISED LIKELY TO TAPER DOWN IN COMING DAYS SAURABH BHARADWAJ

New Delhi Covid cases in Delhi have sort of stabilised and are likely to taper down in the coming days Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday Talking to PTI he also said that most of the coronavirusrelated deaths recorded in the national capital in recent times have been caused by comorbidities and Covid was incidental Delhi on Thursday logged 1603 COVID19 cases with a positivity rate of 2675 per cent along with three fatalities according to data shared by the city health department here With the new fatalities the death toll in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 26581Out of 7976 Covid beds in the hospitals of Delhi 390 are occupied the health department data showed A day earlier the city reported six deaths along with 1757 new cases with a positivity rate of 2863 per cent Bharadwaj said Covid cases have sort of stabilised Recently it was being said that the cases were showing an upward trend Now it is likely to taper down in the coming days Asked about the fatalities being reported regularly in Delhi due to the viral disease he said In most of these cases patients had serious illnesses for a long time and Covid was incidental But any death is unfortunate and it should not happen Asked if any special arrangements are being considered for schools and children in view of the Covid cases the minister said no such step was being planned as of now We are telling teachers that if students have cough and cold those children should be advised to take rest We will appeal to parents to not send their children to school if they have such symptoms he said On the Delhi government s preparedness to fight the Covid pandemic Bharadwaj said We have all our arrangements in place including Covid beds oxygen beds ICU beds oxygen supply and others PTI