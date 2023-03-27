New Delhi: Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a virtual meeting on Monday with States' Health Secretaries and senior officers to review the preparedness with regard to the resurgence in the cases, officials said. Officials said that the meeting will be chaired by Bhushan via video conferencing with the health officials of the states and UTs today evening.

As per the officials, a nationwide mock drill is being planned on April 10-11 wherein health facilities from all districts are expected to participate. It is learnt that the details of the mock-drill will be communicated in the meeting today. The meeting comes in view of a steep spike in the number of COVID cases in the country of late.

On Sunday, India reported 1,890 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest in the last 149 days as per the Union Health Ministry. India had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year. Also, the active COVID cases increased to 9,433 according to the official data updated on Sunday. As per the data, seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the country on Sunday taking the overall death toll to 5,30,831.

Of the new deaths, two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat, three were reoported by Kerala. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was at 1.29 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147). According to the Union Health Ministry, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On Monday, India logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data. As per the data, six new deaths, one each were reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.