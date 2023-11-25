COURT TO PRONOUNCE THE QUANTUM OF PUNISHMENT IN THE 2008 SOUMYA VISHWANATHAN MURDER CASE TODAY

New Delhi: In a significant development in the 2008 murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, a Delhi court has convicted five men, marking the end of a 15-year legal battle for justice. Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey, presiding over the case, announced the verdict on October 18, 2023, finding Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Sethi guilty of the heinous crime. The court, after concluding the sentencing arguments, has reserved its order on the quantum of punishment for November 25.

The chilling incident took place on September 30, 2008, when 25-year-old Soumya Vishwanathan, a news producer with Headlines Today, was shot dead in the early hours of the morning on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi. She had just left her office at 3:03 am, driving home to Vasant Kunj, when her life was abruptly cut short in what initially appeared to be a robbery gone awry.

The assailants, identified as Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Akshay Kumar, targeted Soumya as she drove alone. In a horrifying turn of events, they chased her car, attempted to intercept it, and ultimately fired a fatal shot with a country-made weapon, causing her immediate death. The car crashed against a divider, bringing an end to Soumya's life.

Following the murder, the perpetrators fled the scene but returned after 20 minutes to assess the situation. Upon spotting police personnel, they fled once again. A passerby later discovered Soumya's lifeless body in the car and promptly informed the police. The investigation revealed that Soumya had made a call to her father around 3:15 am, just minutes before the tragic incident.

The breakthrough in the case came during the investigation into another woman's murder, Jigisha Ghosh, in 2009. Ravi Kapoor, one of the accused in Soumya's case, was arrested in connection with Jigisha's murder and, during interrogation, confessed to his involvement in Soumya's killing as well. The police, under the leadership of then-Delhi South district chief HGS Dhaliwal, successfully pieced together the evidence, leading to the conviction of the culprits.

The trial, which commenced years after the incident, faced its share of challenges. The absence of direct physical contact between the victim and the perpetrators made it a particularly intricate case. However, the commitment and diligence of the Delhi Police, especially HGS Dhaliwal, ensured that justice prevailed. Reflecting on the complexity of the case, Dhaliwal stated, "Only a bullet was fired from a moving vehicle that hit Soumya, killing her."

The conviction announcement brought a mix of emotions for Soumya's family. Speaking to the media after the verdict, her father, MK Vishwanathan, expressed a sense of emotion and relief, stating, "Nothing will bring Soumya back, but at least the murderers will pay for their crime." Soumya's mother, Madhavi Vishwanathan, fought back tears and emphasised that while they lost their daughter, the verdict would serve as a deterrent for others.