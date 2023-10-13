New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to judicial custody till October 27. Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on expiry of his custodial custody granted earlier.

Special Judge M K Nagpal ordered Singh to be sent to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on expiry of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. During the brief hearing, the judge also directed Singh not to give speech about unrelated matters inside the court.

The judge issued the direction after Singh claimed before the court that the ED didn't work on his complaint against Adani. Singh was referring to industrialist Gautam Adani, who is considered close to the ruling establishment at the Centre with which Singh's AAP has been locked in a running feud. No unrelated matter. If you've to give speech about Adani and Modi, I'll ask for your production through video conferencing from now onwards, the judge said.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed before the court that the ED did not ask him relevant questions during his custodial interrogation. All they asked is why did I take money from mother, why I sent Rs 10,000 to my wife's account. ED has become entertainment department, lies after lies. I gave them complaint against Adani but they did nothing, Singh told the judge.

Besides this, Sanjay Singh on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in the Delhi Liquor scam case and has also challenged the remand granted by the trial court.

After Sanjay Singh's lawyer mentioned the matter before the bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Delhi court, it agreed to hear the matter today itself. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had on October 10 had extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) remand by a further three days till October 13. He was later produced in court after five days of ED custody in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.