COURT PROCEEDINGS NOT TO BE USED FOR ESCALATING FURTHER VIOLENCE SC ON MANIPUR VIOLENCE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday mentioned that court proceedings should not be used as a platform for further escalation of violence in Manipur and clarified that it does not run either security apparatus or the law and order. The apex court was hearing pleas in connection with the ongoing violence in Manipur.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice P S Narasimha observed that the court can only monitor the steps taken by the state government and pass certain directions for additional measures that can be taken. “But we cannot run the security apparatus or the law and order", said the Chief Justice.

Stressing that the court proceedings should not be used for further escalation of violence in the state, the court asked parties to submit their views on improving the law and order situation in Manipur after going through the latest status reports filed by the government. The next hearing of the case has been listed for tomorrow.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, assisted by advocate Satya Mitra, representing Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi, repeatedly alleged of a "state sponsored violence" against Kukis. He said violence has been intensified by armed groups which are notified under UAPA and they are being used by the state against the tribals.

The Chief Justice said, “This is not the platform where we do this...We cannot run the law and order, the elected government does it…”.

Also Read: Manipur HC to hear case on Internet ban after govt carries out trials, ensures security

Gonsalves further said that in mid May the death toll was 10 and now, 110 people have been killed. “So, I'm skeptical…” he said. Responding to him, the Chief Justice said, “Your skepticism cannot lead us to take over the law and order…..”.

During the hearing, the CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Manipur government, about the action taken in regard to the large number of weapons that were taken from police stations.