COURT IS GUARDIAN OF NOT JUST CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISIONS BUT ALSO CONSTITUTIONAL IDEALS JUSTICE MURARI

New Delhi: Justice Krishna Murari, the Supreme Court judge who demitted office on Friday, said that the court is the guardian and custodian of not just constitutional principles but also of the constitutional ideals and values our forefathers had fought for.

Justice Murari said that the court is the protector of the multicultural ethos and diversity of the country. He also said that the court in itself is an embodiment of this multicultural and diverse civilization. Justice Murari's remark came while addressing the gathering at the farewell function organised by Supreme Court Bar Association in his honour.

Justice Murari pointed out that the Supreme Court consists of people from across different regions, languages, religion, caste and all of them are working towards the cause of justice.

"This plurality represents the true essence of our great country," Justice Murari said. Justice Murari emphasized the significance of promoting and encouraging young lawyers, considering it a matter of utmost importance. He called upon senior members of the legal profession to support and mentor junior lawyers, ensuring they are well-compensated and provide them guidance in their careers.

He also shared his experience on how he struggled to make himself tech-friendly and thanked the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for giving him this opportunity and for making to work with technology.

CJI DY Chandrachud said that even though Justice Murari was not initially conversant with using an Ipad and laptop he learnt very quickly. CJI thanked Justice Murari and other colleagues for their cooperation and said that it is due to them the top court is able to go paperless.

CJI quoted poet Bashir Badar's line -- 'Musafir hain hum, Musafir ho tum bhi, kisi mod pe phir mulakat hogi' (I'm a traveller, you're also a traveller, so we will meet again at some point). CJI DY Chandrachud also apprised the gathering about his association with Justice Murari and said that he was always very calm. (ANI)