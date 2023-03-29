New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court in Delhi's has convicted two accused for allegedly setting a shop on fire in Khajuri Khas area during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachal on Tuesday while convicting the accused for rioting and arson sent both the convicts Mitthan Singh and Johnny Kumar to judicial custody.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the case on June 6, 2020. Earlier, the victim Amir Hussain had lodged a complaint at Khajuri Khas police station that on 25 Feb. 2020, a mob of rioters entered street number 29. Hussain said that the mob ransacked his shop and set it on fire. All his belongings kept inside the shop got burnt in the arson.

The complainant further alleged that he suffered a loss of about two lakh rupees in the incident. On his complaint, the police registered a case under sections including rioting and arson. After investigation, the police identified two accused named Mitthan Singh and Johnny Kumar in the case which culminated into their conviction on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that in the year 2020, from Feb. 23 to 25, there was a riot in the north eastern area of Delhi, in which a total of 53 people including a police constable Ratanlal, an IB constable Ankit Sharma were killed. Besides, many people had gone missing in the riots while more than 500 people were injured.

In a bid to control the riots, the Delhi Police had issued shoot at sight order of the rioters. Police had filed cases against 758 people in the Delhi riots case. A total of 2456 people were arrested by the police. Chargesheet has been filed against 414 people so far while charges have been framed against more than 150 accused.