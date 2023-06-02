New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has approved the supplementary charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Friday. The supplementary chargesheet was filed last week.

The next hearing of the case has been listed on June 8. The court has transferred the case to the Special MP-MLA Court for trial as Tytler is a former MP and Union Minister.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet on May 20 after fresh evidence was found against Tytler. The Congress leader is accused of inciting and provoking a mob in Pul Bangash at Azad Market in Delhi that led to the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and deaths of three Sikhs namely Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

Earlier in April, CBI had collected voice samples of Tytler in connection with the case. He was initially given a clean chit by the CBI but his case was among the three cases that the Justice GT Nanavati Commission ordered for reopening in 2005.

The Nanavati Commission, which was set up in 2000 to probe into the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, had named Tytler as one of the instigators of the riots. According to official records, around 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, at that time.

Sajjan Kumar, a senior Delhi Congress leader and former MP, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 in connection with the anti-Sikh riots case. Sajjan Kumar too was accused of provoking and inciting a mob.