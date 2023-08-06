Corruption, dynasty, appeasement should quit India..: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently hit out at the Opposition bloc INDIA saying the country wants corruption, dynasty and appeasement to quit India. He said that a section of the Opposition parties are neither doing anything themselves nor letting others work.

"There seems to be only one echo in the country. Inspired by Quit India Movement, the entire country is now saying that corruption, dynasty and appeasement should quit India. A part of the Opposition is working on the principle that they will neither work themselves nor let anyone else work," PM Narendra Modi said while laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations in the country virtually.

He also slammed the Opposition leaders for not visiting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity. The Opposition opposed the new Parliament building, the Kartavya Path that has been redeveloped and everything else. "For 70 years, they did not even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. Now, when we built it, they did not feel ashamed to criticise it. Every India should be proud of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity, which is the world' tallest statue but leaders of some political parties did not even visit it," he said.

Asserting that development is the government's priority, PM Modi said that rising above negative politics, the government is moving on the path of positive politics. "Ignoring which party is in power in the state and the vote bank, development is being given topmost priority," he added.

According to PM Modi, India's perception has changed and its prestige has increased before the world. "Today the entire world is focusing on India. This is due to two reasons. Firstly, because a full majority has been attained after 30 years and secondly, because the government is working for permanent solutions and taking major decisions," he said.

Announcing that around 1300 railway stations across the country will be developed as Amrit Bharat Railway Stations, PM Modi said Rs 25,000 crore is being spent for the redevelopment of the first 508 stations.

Also Read: PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations with Rs 25,000 Cr

"Every Amrit station will become a symbol for modern aspiration and ancient heritage. We aim at making Indian Railways both modern and environment friendly. This is the beginning of the golden age. There is new energy, new aspiration and new resolution. This is the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Indian Railways," he said.