New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the previous UPA regime for corruption and extolled the CBI to not spare anyone who is corrupt, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday punctured the claims citing the statistics presented to the Parliamentarians. The Parliamentarian stated that the conviction of the corrupt was higher during the UPA rule and wondered as who is "protecting" those indulging in graft now.

PM Modi was addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country's premier investigation police agency when he pulled punches against the Opposition for the UPA regime. Modi said there is today no dearth of political will to act against corruption and officers should take action against the corrupt, however powerful, without any hesitation.

Sibal, in his rebuke, said "PM to CBI: Don't spare the corrupt. March 2016: Jitendra Singh told Parliament: 2013: 1136 persons convicted for corruption, 2014: 993, 2015:878, 2016: 71. Conviction of the corrupt higher during UPA!"

"Men may lie but facts do not lie. Who is protecting the corrupt? said Sibal, who had served as Union Minister in both the UPA 1 and 2 regimes. Sibal had last May quit the Congress. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. The senior advocate recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Modi accused the Opposition of having benefitted from corruption for decades and having created an ecosystem that attacks probe agencies. He advised the agencies that they should not be deterred by stories about the power of the corrupt and their ecosystem to tarnish them.

These people will keep distracting you, but you have to focus on your work. No corrupt person should be spared. There should be no laxity in our efforts. This is the wish of the country, this is the wish of the people of the country. The country, law and Constitution are with you, the PM Modi said.