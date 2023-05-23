New Delhi Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena met President Draupadi Murmu on Monday after the Central government promulgated an ordinance to create the National Capital Civil Services Authority NCCSA LG Saxena reached Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving an invitation According to sources they discussed the implementation of the new ordinance and improving Delhi s administrative systemAccording to reliable sources both the President and the Lieutenant Governor discussed extensively what steps should be taken for the welfare of the people of Delhi and to ensure that civic amenities in the capital are enhanced and delivered on time The President informed about the details of the meeting through a post from the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati BhavanAt the same time the Lieutenant Governor also expressed his happiness by tweeting that he received guidelines from the President on many subjects Significantly on May 11 the Supreme Court had given a decision that the administrative system of Delhi should be the responsibility of the Delhi government Soon after getting the right to transfer the officers the Delhi government issued orders for many transfers LG did not approve these transfersAlso Read Services row AAP to hold maha rally on June 11 against Centre s ordinanceThere was a tussle between the Delhi government and the LG regarding this In the meantime the Central government overturned the decision of the Supreme Court by bringing this ordinance Since then the tension between the Delhi Government and the Central Government has further increased It has remained a contentious issue ever since the Aam Aadmi Party AAP Government started asserting its rights as an elected government to have control over the administrative services in Delhi which happens to be the national capital