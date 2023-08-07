Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi debating Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

New Delhi: Calling the PM Modi-led BJP government a "control freak sarkar', Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday lashed at the Centre over its Delhi services bill which he said was "unconstitutional" and "anti-democratic" and "violates all principles of federalism".

"As I rise to oppose this retrogressive bill, I ask why no government since 1992, when Delhi Special Constitutional status was created, be it a BJP government or a Congress government, be it any other colour of the political spectrum, be it the same political party, be it centre or NCT or be it different parties, not one of them has tried to overrule two constitution bench judgments," Singhvi said as he began his speech in Rajya Sabha.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will replace an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government. Initiating a discussion on the bill, which was moved by Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration in Rajya Sabha, Singhvi said no government in the past had ever tried to overrule the status of the Delhi government and accused the current dispensation of being a "control freak".

"Why did no government make it available to the L-G's powers to appoint heads of regulatory agencies, large number, all of Delhi, for Delhi, by Delhi, funded and budgeted by the NCT government but the power of appointment of its heads is with the L-G. This government and this bill has done it all. Something not done earlier. Why was it not done earlier? Because unfortunately, it is the fitrat (nature) of this control freak sarkar (government) whose visiting card appears to be vendetta, whose identity badge is of a graceless and fuming electoral loser," he said.

Singhvi, during his address, appealed to all opposition parties in Rajya Sabha to oppose the bill as he warned that "someday this anti-federal knock will come" at their door too.

"This government's approach is to control, control, and control by hook or by crook, usually more by crook and less by hook. So friends make no mistake about it...This bill is completely unconstitutional. It is fundamentally anti-democratic. It is a frontal assault on the regional voice and aspirations of the people of Delhi. It violates all principles of federalism, all norms of civil service accountability, all models of assembly-based democracy. and of course it violates the basis stricture," the Congress MP said.

Singhvi criticised the provisions of the bill which he said seeks the "creation of an authority where the chief minister is in a minority, to empower two bureaucrats to overrule an elected chief minister and make the LG, a constitutional figurehead except in three areas, into a 'Super CM' and give powers to the LG to appoint heads of large number of regulatory agencies".

Stating that this is not about any particular government in the NCT, he said, "It is the deliberate regression from a people's government guaranteed to the people of Delhi 30 years ago. And hence it is a decimation of the most fundamental constitutional values...." Asking all parties to collectively rise to oppose the bill, he said, "Someday this anti-federal knock will come at your door."

This is a matter to ponder for those who are supporting this bill, he said, adding "what is happening with the Delhi government today could happen to you soon". Singhvi made an apparent reference to the Nazi rule and warned those who are supporting or have announced support to the bill by quoting Martin Niemller, "First they came for the socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I am not a Jew. Then they came for me and for you, and there was not one left to speak for us (sic)."

Martin Niemller was a prominent German theologian and Lutheran pastor, who initially was a Nazi supporter but later turned an outspoken critic of Adolf Hitler. He is remembered for his postwar statement: "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew."

