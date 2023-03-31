New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is facing trial in a Rs 200 crore alleged money laundering case, has leveled serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the AAP convener of cheating and money laundering. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who reached the Patiala House Court during the hearing of the case on Friday, told the media while coming out that he had given Rs 15 crore to the Telangana chief minister KCR led TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi office in 2020 “at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal”.

TRS was recently rechristened as the national party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) by KCR. Sukesh said that he had transferred the money on the directions of Kejriwal and jailed Delhi AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Sukesh also said that he will release the chat he had with Satyendar Jain in this regard this week. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail on charges of cheating, has already accused Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain of money laundering case.

Sukesh also distanced himself from the BJP adding he is being threatened in the jail and he is feeling threat to his life. The conman appeared in the Patiala House Court today after his custody ended. Sukesh has repeatedly appealed the court to transfer the case elsewhere which the court has refused so far.

Kejriwal reacts to allegations: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rubbished the allegations by Sukesh as baseless. Replying to a question in this regard, the Delhi CM said that Sukesh is making the allegations “at the behest of BJP for electoral gains”. Sukesh had made allegations earlier also accusing jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain of money laundering.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor had also formed a committee to investigate the allegations leveled by Sukesh. Sukesh had claimed before the committee that he had given Rs 60 crore in cash to Satyendar Jain, out of which Rs 10 crore was protection money, while Rs 50 crore was given as party funds, in lieu of which he was assured of a Rajya Sabha seat.

Sukesh was arrested following a complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religate, Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh. The complainant accused Sukesh of extorting Rs 200 crore.