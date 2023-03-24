New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in Delhi's jail in a cheating, has written a letter to filmmaker rubbishing his claims of making a film on Sukesh. Sukesh, who is lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail, has written a letter through his lawyer on Thursday addressed to film maker Anand Kumar on his recent claim that he was working on the film for which he had recently met the Jailer at the Tihar Jail.

In the two-page letter to Kumar, Sukesh asked the filmmaker “not to spread such rumours”. Sukesh said that he does not want any filmmaker to make any such film for now. Taking a jibe at Anand Kumar, Sukesh said that Kumar is a “flop film maker and he said this and used my name just to be in the headlines”.

He further accused Kumar of concocting the story over the film. Sukesh said that if at at all he wants a film to made on himself, he has contacts with the top film directors of the film industry and he will give approval to them only. It is worth mentioning that filmmaker Anand Kumar had recently said that he wants to make a film on Sukesh's life.

Kumar said he had also met the jailer of Tihar Jail, who told him “interesting stories about Sukesh”. A picture of the meeting between filmmaker Anand Kumar and Tihar Jail's ASP Jailor Deepak Sharma had gone viral on social media. Kumar said that the film cannot be called a biopic "because biopics are made of great personalities".

However, Sukesh denied the claims and said that so far he has not given consent to any producer-director to make a film on him. Sukesh is the prime accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. He is also accused in several other cases which are being probed by ED, Delhi Police and Economic Offences Wing.