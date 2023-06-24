CONGRESS TO PARTICIPATE IN MANIPUR ALL PARTY MEETING FORMER CM OKRAM SINGH TO REPRESENT IT

New Delhi: After slamming the Narendra Modi-led regime for its silence on the Manipur violence, the Congress on Saturday will participate in an all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The grand old party will be represented by former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a Tweet on Saturday morning said, "Even so the man who brought Manipur back on the path of peace and development as Chief Minister for 3 terms between 2002 and 2017 Okram Ibobi Singhji will represent the Congress at Home Minister's meeting. He should be listened to in all seriousness given his vast experience and deep knowledge."

Several Congress leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Ramesh have been repeatedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue. Jairam Ramesh once again on lashed out at the PM saying that ideally, he should have chaired the meeting.

"52 days after Manipur started burning the Home Minister has finally seen it fit to call an all-party meeting on Manipur at 3 pm today. This meeting should actually have been chaired by the Prime Minister who has kept silent all this while. It should have been held in Imphal as a demonstration of national anguish. The BJP has failed the people of Manipur miserably," added Ramesh, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Over 120 people died and 3,000 were hurt since violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier visited the strife-torn state and announced measures to restore peace. But even after his visit, there was a spurt in violent incidents in the state.

