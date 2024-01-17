New Delhi: Reacting to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's remark on Mayawati, BSP leader Malook Nagar on January 16 said that Congress should take admonition by listening to Akhilesh Yadav and declare a Prime Minister candidate.

Malook Nagar said, “As far as the face of Prime Minister is concerned, Congress should take admonition and listen to Akhilesh Yadav, they should declare a Prime Minister candidate... During UPA's regime from 2004-2014, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati both had cases against them for having disproportionate assets... Uttar Pradesh belongs to those who have the support of SP and BSP, and those who win in UP, will win the country.”