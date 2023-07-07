New Delhi/Bengaluru/Ahmedabad: The Congress on Friday termed the Gujarat High Court's decision to dismiss party leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark as a "travesty of justice".

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a Tweet said, "Travesty of justice. Instead of punishing 'bank fraudsters’ like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, and Mehul Choksi, the 'messenger' exposing the deceit and swindling of public money is being punished."

"Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of righteousness, of fearlessness, and of seeking accountability from those in citadels of power. We will tread upon the path of truth and righteousness come what may...Satyamev Jayate'," added Surjewala, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar termed the High Court's decision as "very unfortunate". "Very unfortunate that justice has not prevailed. It is the murder of democracy. Still, the entire country and the Opposition parties stand by Rahul Gandhi," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

According to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi "is a great leader" who is fighting across the country to unite it, and "BJP leaders are not able to tolerate this". "They want to block him from Parliament. I feel he (Rahul Gandhi) will grow stronger," added Shivakumar.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that the Surat court has no jurisdiction as Rahul Gandhi had made the remarks in Karnataka. "Rahul Gandhi spoke against Lalit Modi-Nirav Modi who looted the country and fled. He said this in Karnataka. Surat Court had no jurisdiction. The procedure was not followed. There is nothing concrete in Rahul Gandhi's case...We are absolutely sure that we will get justice," news agency ANI quoted Shaktisinh Gohil as saying.

Meanwhile, Congress workers raised slogans and protested at the party headquarters in the national capital following the verdict of the Gujarat High Court. The decision of the Gujarat HC has effectively closed the avenue for Rahul Gandhi to be reinstated as a Member of Parliament ahead of the Monsoon session scheduled later this month.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak, who delivered the verdict, disallowed the plea. The order upheld the sessions court's order denying a stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against 'Modi surname' remark. The judge had earlier refused to grant interim relief as sought by the disqualified Parliamentarian while hearing the plea.

The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi stemmed from his 2019 remark made during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka. BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, representing Surat West, filed the case in response to Gandhi's statement questioning how "all thieves have Modi as the common surname.

