Congress Parliamentary Party meet: In address to leaders, Sonia Gandhi questions intent of MPs' suspension
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in her address to party MPs and leaders at the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan, on Wednesday questioned the motive behind the suspension of MPs in the Parliament. "Democracy has been strangulated by the BJP government. Never before have so many Opposition Members of Parliament been suspended from the house, and that too, simply for raising a perfectly reasonable and legitimate demand," she said.
