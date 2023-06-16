New Delhi: Congress on Friday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government for "spreading lies about inflation" and said that there was no reduction in price of even a single essential commodity.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "For the last few days, the people in the BJP government are spreading the lie of inflation rates that Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has become negative and Consumer Price Index (CPI) has also come down, the country has got relief from inflation."

"But the truth is that there was no reduction in the price of even a single essential commodity. The prices of fruits, vegetables and cereals have not reduced. Nor did petrol diesel become cheaper," Vallabh claimed.

According to Vallabh, when a producer sells to a wholesaler, it will come in the WPI and when the shopkeeper sells to the general public, it will come in the CPI. "The data came in May 2023 that WPI is minus 3.48 per cent and CPI is plus 4.25 per cent. But neither the farmer nor the general public is benefiting from this. Prime Minister Modi and the wholesale traders are benefiting from this," Vallabh added.

He also said that there has been a reduction in the wholesale price but the general public did not get the benefit of this. "When the prices of all types of goods are decreasing in the wholesale market, then why are 140 crore countrymen not getting its benefit? The prices of goods are decreasing in the wholesale market and the same goods are being sold costlier in the retail market. Why is this 'suit-boot' government sitting as a mute spectator?," Vallabh asked.

