New Delhi : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi left for a week-long tour to European countries yesterday and he will return on September 11, a day after the conclusion of the two-day G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10, sources said. During his trip abroad, the Congress former president will hold meetings with the Indian diaspora there in Europe.

Rahul Gandhi will also meet with the lawyers of the European Union (EU) and students in Brussels tomorrow and later he will address another such meeting in The Hague, they said. The INDIA bloc leader will interact with students at a university in Paris on September 8 and the next day, he is scheduled to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in the French capital city.

Rahul Gandhi will also Norway to take part in an Indian diaspora event in Oslo city on September 10. The following day, Rahul is expected to return to India. The Congress MP's foreign visit takes place at a time when there is an intense exchange of words between the ruling NDA and INDIA bloc leaders over the Central Government's move to change Indian nomenclature to Bharat in constitutional and official correspondence.

On September 9-10, India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit. The Indian Capital city of Delhi is decked up for receiving the world leaders including US President Joe Biden. India is the current president of the G20 grouping. The G20 Summit in Delhi is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union, 14 heads of international organisations and other dignitaries.

