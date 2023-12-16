Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Parliament security breach incident
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the Parliament security breach, saying that unemployment and inflation were the main reasons behind it.
Interacting with the media at the Congress headquarters here, the Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government policies are the reason for the rising unemployment in the country. "Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. The security breach has happened and the main reason behind this is unemployment and inflation," he said.
Gandhi said, "Why did this happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting employment and the reason behind (this incident) is unemployment and inflation."
