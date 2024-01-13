New Delhi: The Congress is mobilising huge resources to ensure a successful launch of Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', the east-to-west version of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Manipur’s Imphal on January 14 despite restrictions from the state government.

“All Congress Working Committee members, AICC general secretaries, PCC chiefs, CLP leaders, chief ministers and others would gather in Imphal on January 14. The state government has restricted the gathering to a maximum of 1,000 people at Palace Ground. We managed this permission after a lot of difficulties. A large number of party workers will reach the venue and several locals have also expressed their wish to be a part of the historic event. We are trying to make alternative arrangements and have sought also permission for another venue,” AICC in-charge of Manipur Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

He said that this yatra is Gandhi’s commitment towards the people of the country so efforts are on to make the launch a success tomorrow.

According to the AICC in-charge, Gandhi was the first national leader to reach strife-torn Manipur to stand beside the locals and will not back off in the face of restrictions.

“This is his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. How could plans be changed when Manipur had been finalised as the starting point after a lot of consultations. The plan was made with 'Nyay' in focus and Manipur people are waiting for justice,” Chodankar added.

The yatra will cover around 6,700 km across 15 states, culminating at Mumbai on March 20. Due to logistics and security reasons, the yatra would be covered through Manipur and neighbouring Nagaland through bus convoys. Gandhi’s first foot march of the east-to-west yatra would start from Assam on January 18.

“We are preparing hard to welcome Rahul Gandhi here. A total distance of 833 km will be covered in Assam but he will walk around 10 km per day while the remaining distance would be covered via bus,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah told ETV Bharat.

Likewise Manipur, the Assam government too was trying to impose restrictions on the yatra, the Congress leader complained.

“We have not been allowed to book government school premises on the yatra route. Hence, we would have to spend the nights in truck-mounted containers and cars. Food will be prepared at the halt sites,” said Borah.

According to the Assam Congress chief the yatra will generate hope among people. “The yatra will flag political injustice across the country. It will give hope to the people whose voices are not being heard,” Borah added.

Party insiders said they were aware that the east-to-west yatra will obviously be compared to the south-to-north yatra last year which energised the Congress workers and attracted the voters. Keeping this in mind, Gandhi had an interaction with the members of various civil society organisations on January 12 and urged them to join the yatra to oppose the divisive forces.