New Delhi : Emphasising on women empowerment, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged women to join the Indira Fellowship programme to occupy equal space in politics along with their male counterparts and shape the country’s destiny. The recently reinstated Lok Sabha member has stepped up his public outreach activities ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections in the country.

In a tweet, the senior Congress leader said: “India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women and transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India’s destiny -- Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq. The Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) at the national level.

As per the official website of the organisation, Indira Fellowship is India’s first political fellowship being given for women, according to an IANS report. In a tweet, IYC president Srinivas B V said: “Get ready to break the chains of patriarchy and oppression. And lead your way towards empowerment. Register for Indira Fellowship now. The frontal organisations of the Congress party have been intensifying their programmes in tune with the party leadership's bid to garner the attention of all sections of society.