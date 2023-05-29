CONG WILL WIN 150 SEATS IN ENSUING MADHYA PRADESH POLLS PREDICTS RAHUL GANDHI

New Delhi: Buoyed by the victory in the Karnataka elections, the Congress was claiming 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after holding discussions with Madhya Pradesh leaders in New Delhi, claimed that Congress will secure 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Apart from Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi, state president Kamal Nath, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and others were present at the meeting. During the meeting, the state leaders from Madhya Pradesh were advised that no leader should deviate from the party line while giving a statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that the party will bag 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to the media after the party's poll preparedness meeting at the AICC headquarters here, he said the party would continue its winning streak in Madhya Pradesh after emerging victorious in Karnataka.

Gandhi, along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, held a meeting of top party leaders from Madhya Pradesh where all state leaders stressed on unity within the party. Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge P Aggarwal was among those present during the meeting. "We had a lengthy discussion. It is our internal assessment that we secured 136 in Karnataka. In Madhya Pradesh, we would bag 150 seats. What we did in Karnataka we are going to repeat that (in Madhya Pradesh)," Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats. Gandhi parried a query on Nath being the Chief Ministerial face of the party. Aggarwal said all leaders gave their inputs for the upcoming Assembly elections. "Everyone felt that all leaders should work unitedly and help the party win the polls in the state," Aggarwal said disclosing details of the meeting in which Gandhi, Kharge and K C Venugopal were present.

Nath said, "We all discussed the strategy and the issues on which the party should contest these polls. We are all of the opinion that we will enter the poll fray unitedly". Noting that only four months left for the polls, he said it was a very important meeting in which all senior leaders were present. Asked if it would give guarantees like it did in Karnataka, Nath said a beginning has been made in Madhya Pradesh with the 'Nari Samman Yojana and the remaining will be announced in the future. We can't fire all the bullets in one go," Nath said.