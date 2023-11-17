CONG TERMS ATTACK IN GAZA GENOCIDE URGES GOI TO PRESSURISE USA ISRAEL EU TO STOP VIOLENCE

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday urged Centre to "do all it can to pressurise the governments of the USA, Israel, and the EU" to stop the violence committed by Israel in Gaza.

The party termed the attack of Hamas on Israel as "condemnable" and the counter attack by Israel "genocidal", "horrific" which "violates the values of humanity and international norm of war". The need of the hour is to immediately de-escalate and declare a ceasefire, the party stated.

A statement issued by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh read, "How many more lives will have to be taken before our collective conscience is stirred and awakened?"

It stated that Israel's action following Hamas' "condemnable" attack on their citizens is "genocidal". "The targeting of civilians, women and children, hospitals and shelters violate the values of humanity and every international norm of war....This is a horrific and unprecedented development even in the times of war. The need of the hour is to de-escalate and to declare a ceasefire immediately," it added.

Condemning the "double standard" shown in Ukraine and Gaza, the statement read, "It is shocking that many influential countries, that choose to speak the language of human rights and justice when convenient, are lending their unstinting support to Israel's actions. The double standards being applied in Ukraine and in Gaza is apparent."

Congress said that hospitals are being targeting after blockading fuel, power, medicines, anesthetics and humanitarian aid for several weeks. "Even premature infants have been deprived of medical care, this is a horrific and unprecedented development even in times of war," the party said pointing out that over 10,000 people have been killed of which, more than half are children. As per the WHO, one child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza, the party added.