CONG SOWED SEEDS OF ETHNIC CONFLICT WHEN IT WAS IN POWER AMIT MALVIYA BLAMES CONG FOR MANIPUR VIOLENCE

New Delh: While Congress accused the BJP for Manipur violence and questioned PM Narendra Modi's silence, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday blamed the former for the present situation saying the "seeds of ethnic conflict" was sown by the party when it was in power in both the Centre and the state. The violence in Manipur is a legacy of the Congress, Malviya alleged.

He asked whether Congress has forgotten how Manipur's Churachandpur burnt between 2015-17 following protests against the Okram Ibobi Singh government. He said that the present situation in Manipur is a result of "a judicial pronouncement" and not because of anything that the government may have done. Terming Congress to be a "master at politicising sensitive issues", Malviya said it is disappointing to see the party working to widen the fault lines.

He further alleged Congress of shifting goalposts so that the "spectre of conflict" drags on. He said that the Congress initially demanded an all party meeting and now, when one has been announced, it is creating grounds to boycott it just two days ahead of the meet. It is obvious that Congress‘s intent is not to find a solution but to avoid accountability and keep the pot boiling, he said.

Malviya's remarks came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that PM Modi was silent even though Manipur was burning for 50 days. Though an-all party meeting has finally been called but the PM is not in the country, he said adding that it means that the meeting is not important for PM.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader termed behaviour of the Congress as "irresponsible, unfortunate and most certainly against the interest of the nation" because it is using the conflict in Manipur to further their "nefarious" political agenda. Congress wants to internationalise a domestic issue when the world is looking at India with new enthusiasm and optimism, he said.

Malviya claimed that the North East has experienced peace and prosperity since 2014 following PM Modi's efforts. "We expect the Congress to be a more responsible Opposition and contribute in resolving the current situation in Manipur," he added. Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by a tribal students union to protest ST status to Meiteis.