New Delhi: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building, the Congress on Thursday said that one man's ego and desire for self-promotion has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.

Taking to Twitter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Mr. Modi, Parliament is the temple of democracy established by the people. The office of the President is the first part of Parliament. The arrogance of your government has destroyed the parliamentary system." Kharge also alleged that the parliamentary system was destroyed due to the arrogance of Modi government.

The attack by the Congress came after around 20 opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament by the Prime Minister. Kharge also said that 140 crore Indians want to know what do you want to show by taking away the right of the President of India to inaugurate the Parliament House?

Opposition parties came together to jointly announce the boycott and said that they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out". The 19 Opposition parties in their joint statement said Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also tweeted "Yesterday, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28th."

Slamming PM Modi, Jairam Ramesh also said "Ashoka the Great, Akbar the Great, Modi the Inaugurate." On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party would only attend the inauguration if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does the inauguration.

After the Oposition called for boycott, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance called the opposition's stand a blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation.