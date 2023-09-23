New Delhi : The Congress on Saturday made a scathing attack on the Central government over the construction of the new Parliament building. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that if architecture can kill democracy, then the PM had already succeeded in it without even rewriting the constitution of the country.

Jairam Ramesh went on to say that the new Parliament building should be called a "Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot". The BJP refuted the allegation, saying that it only reflected the pathetic mindset of the Congress.

In a sharply-worded post on X, formerly Twitter, Jairam said, "I have also heard from the staff in the Secretariat that the design of the new building has not considered the various functionalities required to help them do their work. This is what happens when no consultations are done with the people who will use the building. Perhaps a better use for the new Parliament building will be found after regime change in 2024."

Ramesh said that the new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well and it should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. "After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations - both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies. If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution. Binoculars are needed to see each other since the halls are simply not cozy or compact," he said.

The Congress leader said that the old Parliament building not only had a certain aura but it facilitated conversations and it was easy to walk between Houses, the Central Hall, and the corridors. This new one weakens the bonding needed to make the running of Parliament a success, he said and added that quick coordination between the two Houses is now exceedingly cumbersome.

Jairam Ramesh took a critical view of the new building by comparing to the old one. "In the bold building, if you were lost, you would find your way back again since it was circular. In the new building, if you lose your way, you are lost in a maze. The old building gave you a sense of space and openness while the new one is almost claustrophobic. The sheer joy of simply hanging out in Parliament has disappeared. I used to look forward to going to the old building. The new complex is painful and agonising. I am sure many of my colleagues across party lines feel the same."