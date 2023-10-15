New Delhi : The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of party candidates for three of the five states going to polls this year. The Congress announced candidates for 144 seats out of 230 in Madhya Pradesh, for 30 seats in Chhattisgarh and for 55 in Telangana assembly polls. The grand old party announced its first on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri celebrations.

Congress former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara assembly constituency in MP. Dr Govind Singh will contest from Lahar Assembly seat while Digvijaya's Singh son Jaivardhan Singh will enter the fray from Raghogarh Assembly seat. Jaivardhan Singh served as a minister in the last Kamal Nath government.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is fielded from his Patan assembly constituency while his deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo will contest from the Ambikapur assembly constituency. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anumala Revanth Reddy will enter the fray from the Kodangal assembly seat while Telangana Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat. Dr Kota Neelima is fielded from Sanath Nagar and Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur.

Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, Madhya Pradesh in one phase on November 17 and Telangana in one phase on on November 30. The counting of votes and declaration of results will taken place on December 3.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress party had already made it clear that the tickets of the eligible MLAs among the old leaders will not be cancelled. Barring the high profile seats, selection of candidates for other seats became a big challenge for the party. Many meetings were held especially regarding selection of the MLAs who have been winning the elections continuously for many times.