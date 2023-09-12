New Delhi: The Congress is planning to punch above its weight in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which together send 120 of the 543 members to the Lok Sabha, and is preparing for some hard bargain ahead of the first coordination committee meeting of the INDIA alliance on September 13.

The newly formed 14-member panel meeting is being hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The conclave is expected to discuss seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections among other issues.

Seat-sharing is crucial for the 28-member opposition alliance as INDIA plans to put up a single joint candidate against the BJP-led NDA in over 400 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country. Out of this, UP and Bihar are considered key states as they send 80 and 40 members to the Lok Sabha respectively.

The Congress does not have a strong presence on the ground in both the two states as it could win just one seat each in UP and Bihar in the 2019 elections. Despite this, the party is preparing for some hard bargain when the seat-sharing issue is taken up by the INDIA coordination committee tomorrow.

It has planned to demand at least 20 seats in UP and 10 in Bihar. AICC in charge of organisation, KC Venugopal will represent the party at the INDIA coordination panel.

The Congress would be heavily dependent on its allies in both the states namely SP and RLD in UP and JD-U and RJD in Bihar, in order to defeat the BJP. “In 2009, we won 20 Lok Sabha seats in UP. We would want at least the same number this time. The rest will depend upon the negotiations,” former UP Congress chief Brijlal Khabri told ETV Bharat. “We should get at least 10 seats in Bihar. However, the issue would be finalised between the alliance partners,” Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said.

According to Congress insiders, this may not be fully acceptable to the allies in the two states where regional players are very strong. The SP is not keen to give more than 12 seats to the Congress in UP while the RJD and JD-U do not want to leave more than 5 seats for the grand old party, the Congress insiders said.

They further said that contrary to the views of the allies, an internal party estimate states that the Congress has dormant supporters all across UP and if the party is able to mobilise them, the results could be surprising in 2024. Besides, the workers are excited over the INDIA alliance and are willing to put an extra effort to revive the party in the BJP-ruled state.

Also Read: 1st meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on September 13

The situation of Congress in Bihar is favourable as the party shares power with JD-U, RJD and the Left parties, said Singh, adding that the grand old party will certainly improve its tally in the eastern state in 2024.