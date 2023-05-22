CONG LIKELY TO OPPOSE BILL TO REPLACE CENTRES ORDINANCE ON DELHI SERVICES SOURCES

New Delhi The Congress is likely to oppose in Parliament a bill when it is brought that will seek to replace a Union government Ordinance on Delhi s Services matters sources said Monday as the party asked the Centre to honour the Supreme Court order that transfer of bureaucrats is in the domain of the city s elected governmentSenior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said his party welcomed the Supreme Court decision when it came last week Today too we have the same view that the SC decision was right The Constitution bench has given a detailed judgement on the Delhi issue and the government should honour that he told reporters when asked about the OrdinanceSources in the party meanwhile said the Congress may oppose the bill when the government brings it in Parliament to replace the Ordinance that essentially upturn the Supreme Court verdict Sharma said the government has brought an ordinance as well as sought a review of the May 11 judgement It is very clear that the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had come out with a very detailed judgment and also its interpretation of the constitutional positions and the rights of states and the elected governments It was a larger question it was not only limited to those parts of the judgement not confined in my view only to Delhi that was about India being a country he saidSharma said under the Constitution the government has the authority to bring out an ordinance But in this instance the government has also decided to file a petition to review the judgement he said Since this is a Constitution bench judgment it s only a Constitutional bench which will revisit And we will await what the Constitution bench decides in this matter and we leave it at that he saidProdded further on whether the Congress party will oppose the bill to replace the Ordinance he said Let s cross the river when it comes I would expect that the Congress leadership the Congress President who is also the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha along with the leaders of all other political parties will discuss this matter as and when the session is convened but we do hope since it is the Constitution bench and the government has gone back there So hopefully the Supreme Court will come out with its view Sharma saidThe Aam Aadmi Party which is in power in Delhi has been seeking the support of Opposition parties urging them the defeat the ordinance that sets up then National Capital Civil Services Authority and gives it power of transfer of bureaucrats in the city PTI