CONG HITS OUT AT APP OFFER OF LEAVING DELHI AND PUNJAB SAYS PARTY PLAYING BJPS B TEAM

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) came up with an offer asking the Congress party if it does not contest Delhi and Punjab elections then AAP will also shelve the plan of contesting elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. This "offer" came from AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday.

Now hitting out at AAP, the AICC in charge of the Karnataka unit of the party, Abhishek Dutt, on Friday, said, “We condemn such remarks coming before an opposition unity meeting scheduled to take place in Patna on June 23. They (AAP) can say whatever they want. We don’t take it seriously.” “It was well known the AAP also made a statement that Modi for PM and Kejriwal for CM. They were supporting the BJP on major issues. The AAP was contesting state elections to extend the benefit to BJP,” Dutt said.

The AICC functionary also pointed out that the AAP was trying to make an entry in the recently held Karnataka assembly polls where the BJP was in a weak position. "The AAP's attempt to divide the Congress votes was thwarted. The Congress voted to power in the state. The AAP received just 0.1 per cent votes in Karnataka polls, which was less than the NOTA option. I think they would have learnt a lesson,” said Dutt.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said the new party was contesting Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to make a dent in the Congress vote share. “The AAP played the same role in Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to help the BJP indirectly. Now, they (AAP) are planning to do the same in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the BJP does not look strong. But the Congress is strong in the poll-bound states and will do well there,” Chaudhary said.

Also read: Karnataka 'Anna Bhagya' row: State Congress to stage protests against Centre

The Delhi unit Congress party chief has been targeting the AAP over the liquor scam, which is now being probed by the CBI. Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is behind bars in connection with a liquor scam. “I was the first to highlight the liquor scam. The LG acted on our complaint,” claimed Chaudhary. AICC in charge of Madhya Pradesh, CP Mittal, said that the Congress is strong in MP and will win Assembly elections in the state. “Why should we leave any state? The Congress will win in the MP on its own and also win elections in states like Rajasthan and Haryana. In the coming years, we will also win Delhi and Punjab elections,” said Mittal.

Congress insiders said that such comments coming from AAP leaders ahead of the mega opposition meeting spearheaded by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will raise unnecessary issues. “These were not mature remarks,” said an AICC general secretary. He cited the party's former Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken and other senior leaders' remarks from Punjab and Delhi who had strongly opposed having any truck with AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Maken had slammed AAP for passing a resolution to take away Bharat Ratna from former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The AAP also backed BJP when the Centre abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Congress' Maken also citing the AAP's role in previous state polls, had suggested that backing AAP on a crucial Delhi ordinance related to the appointment of officers in the national capital, would be a wrong step.