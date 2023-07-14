New Delhi: The Congress lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission and said it was testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all previous Prime Ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The ISRO on Friday afternoon launched its third Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the launch was a matter of great pride for all Indians.

Kharge in a Tweet said, "Our collective happiness is over the moon. Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission." "We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable achievement. We express our sincere gratitude to the extraordinary team at ISRO," he added.

According to Kharge, the country's lunar missions began with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 which confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon. "It was a historic feat by our country," he quipped. Kharge further said Chandrayaan-2 also detected the presence of chromium, manganese and sodium for the first time through remote sensing. "The perseverance of our scientists did not go in vain", he added.

"Today, Chandrayaan-3 is a testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all our previous prime ministers, including Pandit Nehru ji, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Indira Gandhi ji, P V Narasimha Rao ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Manmohan Singh ji. It is our sincere tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Satish Dhawan and countless visionary scientists who devoted their lives to establish and inculcate scientific temper for human and social development for our people," the Congress chief said.

Kharge ended with the words of country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru about the methods and approach of science revolutionising human life more than anything else in the course of history. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 is a thrilling occasion of great pride to all Indians." He also recalled the launch of Chandrayaan-1 on October 22, 2008, and of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, 2019.

"India's space programme has a long history of self-reliance and support from the political leadership," added Ramesh. He said that Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was set up in February 1962, "thanks to Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Sarabhai created ISRO in August 1969. It was his vision and later that of Satish Dhawan that gave India's space programme a unique developmental purpose".

"Between 1972 and 1984, Dhawan guided and mentored the ISRO community in every way. Each of his successors, beginning with U R Rao, has taken forward the Sarabhai-Dhawan legacy and has made distinctive contributions. We salute and applaud the entire ISRO family today," Ramesh added.

At the end of the 25.30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy' lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke. Thousands of spectators who had converged to witness the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies.

