New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old college student was brutally attacked with a rod and killed allegedly for refusing to marry the accused in Malviya Nagar in New Delhi on Friday. The victim, a student of Kamala Nehru College, was hit with an iron road the college premises.

The accused, who has since been arrested, confessed to the police that he had proposed marriage to the young woman, but she had rejected his advances, leading him to commit this heinous act. The chilling incident occurred in a park near Aurobindo College.

The information regarding the attack was received via a distress call at 12:08 pm, prompting an immediate response from the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) and other senior police officials rushed to the scene to investigate the matter. Upon arrival, they were met with a distressing sight—a blood-soaked body lying under a bench in Vijay Mandal Park. Police also recovered the rod used in the fatal assault. The victim had sustained severe injuries to her head, indicating the brutality of the attack.

The police swiftly launched a preliminary investigation into the matter to gather evidence and piece together the sequence of events that led to this unfortunate loss of life. The girl's age, 25 years, and her affiliation with Delhi University have been confirmed by authorities.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, expressed her sorrow over the incident, highlighting the alarming safety concerns faced by women in the city. She took to Twitter to share her anguish and pointed out that such incidents are not isolated, but rather reflect the pervasive lack of safety and security for women in the capital.

This tragic event comes closely after another distressing incident in West Delhi's Dabri area, where a woman was shot dead on Friday night. The assailant then took his own life, raising further questions about the overall security arrangements in the city. The successive occurrences have fuelled public outrage and a demand for more stringent measures to protect women from such brutal crimes.