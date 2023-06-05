COIMBATORE CAR BLAST NIA FILES SUPPLEMENTARY CHARGESHEET AGAINST FIVE ACCUSED

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet against five accused in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of October 2022, in which one person was killed, said a NIA's statement on Monday. "The five men charge-sheeted on Friday have been identified as Umar Farooque, Feroze Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah, and Sanofar Ali. Six accused were earlier charge-sheeted by the NIA on April 20, 2023, under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and explosive substances act," the NIA release read.

"The case related to an explosion in front of the Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, on October 23 last year. The Vechile-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was driven by one Jamesha Mubeen, who was reportedly inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to commit this horrendous act of terror," stated an official release from the NIA.

It further stated, NIA had taken up investigations of the case on October 27, 2022, and has so far charge-sheeted 11 accused with the supplementary chargesheet filed on Friday. Investigations have revealed that Jamesha Mubeen, along with Mohammed Azharuddin, Umar Farooque, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city.

The attack was intended to wreak revenge on the Kafirs (non-believers), as stated in one of the videos made a few days before the intended attack. It further said that the investigations have revealed that two accused, Azharudeen and Afsar, had helped Jamesha Mubeen procure, mix and prime the explosives, while Md Talha had provided the car that was used in the crime.

"Three accused, Ferose, Riyaz and Nawas, had helped Jamesha load the various building blocks of the IED, including drums and gas cylinders into the car," it added. NIA has also said that the conspiracy was hatched in the forest area of Sathyamangalam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, where Umar Faaruq was elected as the Amir (Commander of Army) to lead the execution of the attack. He, in turn, assigned various roles to the other accused persons.

"The conspirators had planned to use the remaining explosives for a series of terror attacks," it added. Mohammed Thoufeeq was in possession of radical books and a notepad handed over by Jamesha Mubeen containing designs to make IEDs said the NIA. "Umar Faaruq and Jamesha Mubeen had also collected funds for the commission of the terror act, while the accused Sanofer Ali had also supported Jamesha Mubeen financially for the same," NIA said, adding "Firose Khan had abetted the terror attack by providing logistic support." The case was initially registered on October 23 at Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore and re-registered by the NIA on October 27. (ANI)